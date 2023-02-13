Freeport holds Annual Report for the first time in 7 years

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport held their Annual Report Monday for the first time since 2016.
At this meeting, they discussed some of the projects the city completed in 2022, including the lead service line replacements, roads being repaved, and the upcoming water treatment plant.
Freeport's Director of Communications, Kevyn Sutter, said the Annual Report combines the work of several groups at the city.
"It's a huge culmination of all of the things we've done over the past year, so, in 2022, all of the departments had a lot of moving parts, had a lot of things they had to do. Even the stuff that they do on a daily basis, we're reporting on those statistics as well as the projects that were completed in 2022," Sutter said.
Sutter said the Annual Report hadn't been held publicly in several years due to turnover with the city council and mayor. She said they decided to bring it back to allow for everyone to see what Freeport's local government has been accomplishing.
"I thought this would be a really great way to add all of our stuff that we've done over the past year rather than just the fire department telling council, "Hey, this is what we did," and the library saying, "Hey, this is what we did." If we can combine those efforts and put it into one good-looking Annual Report then it will really be helpful not just for our city council to understand what we've doing here in our local government but also the residents," Sutter said.
The full Annual Report is available on the city of Freeport's website.