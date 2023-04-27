Freeport hires new City Manager, current public works director Rob Boyer

FREEPORT -- The City of Freeport hired current public works director, Rob Boyer, to be the community's next City Manager.
On Monday, the City Council approved Boyer's appointment.
In a statement provided to 13 WREX, Boyer shared his thoughts on accepting this new opportunity.
“I’m pleased to take on this role,” says Rob Boyer. “I’m very invested in the community, and I look forward to serving the City of Freeport to the best of my ability.”
According to a city spokesperson, Boyer has more than 20 years of organizational leadership in both private and public organizations. In 2022, Boyer was appointed Deputy City Manager and was honored as the community's director of the year.