Freeport High School trains next generation of voters

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Midterm Election is just a day away which means community members will be heading to the polls, which will be visited by many young first-time voters from across our region.
One Stateline school has been teaching students about voting and how it works alongside their normal class schedule. Freeport High School principal Dr. Beth Summers says that about half the senior class this year are going to be voting for the first time this year.
"Voter education is important for Freeport students and actually all students because it's an opportunity to express yourself and there aren't many opportunities in this world where you get to on one day provide input to decisions that impact not just you but everyone in your community,” said Dr. Summers.
History teacher Jim Winker says certain issues at stake in this election effect not only his students but everyone in the community.
"We tried to expose our students to the upcoming midterm elections and what's going to be on the ballot not just statewide but also in our local area our congressional district we have two congressional districts now that's serve our school district, so we really put a big emphasis on explaining to students that process of re-districting, "said Winker.
He continued to say,
"One of the things that's unique about this midterm election is we not only had statewide, we have a statewide governor's race we also had a local issue here in freeport about home rule and that has a big impact on them personally,” said Winker.
The Freeport School District will have Tuesday off for Elections.