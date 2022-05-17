 Skip to main content
Freeport firefighters receive recognition for saving man’s life

FREEPORT (WREX) — A team of Freeport firefighters and paramedics were honored for rescuing a man from an apartment fire back in March.  

Fire Chief Scott Miller recognized Lt. Matt Kile, firefighters Brad Tunak, and Mike Compton and paramedics Tim Randecker, Adam Holtz, and Chad Kundert during the City Council meeting held last night.  

On March 6th, emergency crews responded to the Hosmer Apartments located in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Upon entry into the smoke-filled apartment, they found a man unresponsive in the kitchen on the 14th floor.  

After moving the victim to the hallway, Tunak and Compton began resuscitation efforts and crews put the fire out.  

The man was transported to FHN and was transferred to a Rockford facility due to severe smoke inhalation. He was able to recover and was released.  

Other members on the scene were also recognized including District Chief Randy Seffrood, Lt. William Backus, Lt. Ernie Stabenow, firefighter Mark Honerbaum, and firefighter Brandon Jacobs. 

