Freeport Fire Department hopes receiving S.A.F.E.R Grant will improve safety

FREEPORT — The Freeport Fire Department recently submitted their application for the 2022 SAFER Grant.
The grant was created by FEMA to provide money to fire departments for increasing or maintaining their staff of firefighters.
If the Freeport Fire Department receives the grant, they plan to hire nine new firefighters.
The Deputy Chief explains what applying for the grant entailed.
"Because it's narrative-heavy, you have to describe your town, the area that you serve, call volumes, your current staffing, what your needs are and those type of things. so, it's very involved," Deputy Chief, Freeport Fire Department, Scott Stykel said.
The Freeport Fire Department said they hope the additional firefighters will increase the safety of both their staff and the community.
The Deputy Fire Chief tells us why having more firefighter on scene could help keep everyone safe in dangerous situations.
"We're usually on scene within three to four minutes and have to go to work. Those are the most dangerous times of a fire and having more hands on scene, more bodies present makes the situation safer," Stykel said.
They also said the population of Freeport affects the calls they often make.
"Most departments that are Career Departments, city-based departments are EMS driven. And the bulk of pour population, the Baby Boomers, are in those years where they require more assistance. They come into their old age and there are just more things that affect that. Covid certainly was a factor in it as well," Stykel said.
There is also another reason outside of safety that could benefit from this grant.
"As you go down in numbers, and summer vacations occur, everybody has time that they can spend off the job, that those numbers go down. And then that relates to overtime cost. so, not only does it address safety but it also helps reduce overtime cost," Stykel said.
Overall, the fire department said safety is the main takeaway when it comes to the importance of the grant.
"If there's an ambulance call, that would take 2 people away because we can't leave those people so," Stykel said. "Growing this back is directly related to increasing the safety of our members on scene."
The Freeport Fire Department said they should know whether or not they receive the grant in September.