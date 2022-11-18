Freeport Fire Department Donates Turkey Dinners

FREEPORT, Ill — November 18th marked the Freeport Fire Department's 5th Annual Smoke the Turkey. The department handed out turkey dinners to families in need. They started at 3 PM and continued until they ran out.
Each dinner included one frozen turkey, two cans of veggies, five pounds of potatoes, gravy, and dinner rolls. More than 150 dinners were handed out, with multiple recipients saying this is the only reason their family are even having a dinner this Thanksgiving.
"This was dreamed up by me and one of the police officers", said Chris Brennan, firefighter/paramedic. "We've now taken it to where its an entire unionized operation...we've packed all the boxes, we partner with Cub every year to get the food and try to help local families that can't necessarily have that traditional thanksgiving meal."
Every year by the end of October, Brennan sends out a letter to the local community reminding them that its about that time to collect cash donations to prepare for the upcoming giveaway.
"There's a lot more to helping the community than what we do as a career, and I think this gives us another avenue to help people", said Brennan.