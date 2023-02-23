Freeport experiencing delays in garbage pickup

FREEPORT, Ill. — The City of Freeport announces that due to downed power lines and tree limbs, garbage pick-up will be delayed for multiple areas.
The areas are:
- Chicago Avenue between Galena and Empire
- High Street between Galena and Empire
- Float Avenue between Galena and Empire
- Pershing Street between Float Avenue and Carroll Street and Carroll to Chicago Avenue
- Bidwell Avenue between Galena and South Street
If weather conditions allow, Gills Disposal will service residents affected by this delay on Friday.
For more information, please visit the website or call 815-233-5644.