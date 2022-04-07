Freeport earns "Tree City USA" distinction

FREEPORT (WREX) — One local city joins several others in the area that have been recognized for their dedication to the environment.
The City of Freeport earned the distinction of "Tree City USA" in 2021, a title given to communities by the Arbor Day Foundation for publicly demonstrating their commitment to forestry and the environment.
The Pretzel City joins more than 3,600 communities across the country, including Washington D.C. and in Puerto Rico, who have received the distinction since the program began in 1976.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation, cities across the country are eligible to receive the distinction by meeting four criteria:
- Maintaining a tree board or department
- Having a community tree care ordinance
- Providing a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita
- Celebrating Arbor Day with an observance and proclamation
Some cities in the Stateline have received "Tree City USA" status for decades. Beloit and Monroe have held the title for the longest at 33 years and counting. Rockford has been designated "Tree City USA" for the last 32 years.
Mt. Carroll and Genoa have held the distinction for 27 years, while Stockton and Clinton, Wis. have been called "Tree City USA" for 18 years. Steward, Ill. and Janesville have held the title for 17 years, while Sycamore has for 14 years.
Some of the local newcomers to the growing list are Shabbona, added to the list in 2016, and Sterling, who was declared "Tree City USA" in 2018.