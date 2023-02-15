 Skip to main content
Freeport down to two candidates for new logo

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeport logos

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport is ready for a new look and its down to two candidates.

The city contracted a company of the last few months to come up with a new look and logo for the city which wanted to solidify its branding.

At Monday's meeting, the company put forward two logos for the city to choose from.

City council members didn't give an inkling to which way they're leaning or when a decision on the new logo will be made.

The earliest a decision can be made is February 21, it won't be known if the council is voting on one of the logos until the agenda is released later this week.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

