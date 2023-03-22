Freeport community mourns loss following Mrs. Mike's Potato Chip's owner and son deaths

FREEPORT — A staple company in Freeport lost 2 of their own just a few weeks ago.
Owner of Mrs. Mike's Potato Chips Butch and son, Matt Mordick died February 26th and March 1st.
Since thier passing, a longtime friend and Freeport business owner has started a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit Matt's family.
The owner of Elliott Graphix's says the fundraiser started out with a small donation of shirts to Mrs. Mike's and has expanded beyond what they could have imagined.
"I said I'm happy to help here. Whatever we can do and that's how it just kind of took off. We really didn't expect for it to do this well but it has. Again, the support of the community, you can't say enough about that. It's pretty amazing," Josh Elliott said.
Elliott also shared how he hopes the fundraiser can help those mourning the two men.
"This is a way, I think, as a memory for some people and just a good thing overall," said Elliott.
Mrs. Mike's Potato Chips opened in Freeport in 1971. Elliott also said doing something to help feels right to him after all they did for the community.
"The fact of just how generous they have been over the years and, ya know, helped so many people or sponsored do many things in our community, things of that nature," Elliott said.
"For one Mrs. Mike's employee, it was Matt's attitude and his passion for the business that make this loss that much more impactful."
"Matt was a go-getter. He was really wanting to keep the business going and was looking to get out there and pick up more accounts," Andrea Mashaw said.
Although the business will remain open, Mrs. Mike's Potato Chips will never be the same to some.
"They will be missed, I'll say that," Tiffany Mashaw said. "It's been a couple weeks and it's still something that we're trying to get adjusted to. Butch not sitting there in the office wanting to crack a joke or something. You don't have Matt barging through the door with something odd to say. So, it's been some getting used to."
Mrs. Mike's Potato Chip's will be taken over by a long-time employee and Mordick family member.