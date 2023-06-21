Freeport community members gather to review Illinois Black Business Survey

FREEPORT, Ill — A new survey was released in February regarding Black owned businesses and the challenges that were faced after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wednesday night in Freeport community members gathered to learn about what was on that survey and how the challenges found could benefit the community.
Matthew Simpson who is the African American Business Development Manager for Illinois gave the presentation to discuss the challenges and how support can be given to minority owners.
The Greater Freeport Partnership wants the community to know about the challenges so they can be addressed so businesses can stay.
"We want every business that starts here, to stay here to grow and to thrive," said Bill Clow the Business Engagement Director of the Greater Freeport Partnership. "Anything we can learn about what those businesses need is going to help us a lot for our new businesses, and a lot of the entrepreneurs."
The Small Business Development Center at Rock Valley College is one the many assets that small business owners can use to grow.
"We would really love for people to come to us, and then we can assist them with a no cost business advising strategy," said Megan Wright of the SBDC.
"Small businesses make our communities, so as the owners are more diverse, I think that's really just making our community more diverse."
The complete survey results can be found at Illinois.gov.