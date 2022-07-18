Freeport City Council voting on 'Home Rule' policy, new fire equipment

FREEPORT -- The Freeport City Council is voting on two critical measures to put on the ballot in November tonight.
"Home Rule" is a policy that gives towns the opportunity to have more control over their governance.
Freeport City Manager Randy Bukos says it's a matter of local authority versus state authority: "Without 'Home Rule' we are limited in what we can and can't do, and anything we can't do, has to be approved by the state legislature, so the question is, do you want people down in Springfield dictating how we live here in Freeport."
Also being decided at the Freeport City Council meeting tonight is approval of new gear for the fire department.
Freeport Fire Chief Scott Miller says that new fire equipment is necessary for them to properly serve the community today:
"People call 911, they look for the fire department to respond, Within that response is the equipment that we have. So we're looking for newer, safer equipment for our fire personnel. The standard are far greater nowadays than they were back in the 1990s."