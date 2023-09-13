Freeport City Council to vote on 1% sales tax increase Monday

FREEPORT, Ill. — On Monday, September 18, the Freeport City Council will vote on the increase of the home-rule sales tax to fund city road projects.

If passed, the 1% sales tax increase will ensure a sustainable local funding source to improve 139 miles of road within the city.

City leaders have needed to discuss alternative funding sources for sustainable roads about analyzing a variety of factors including:

Long-standing underinvestment in transportation

Natural wear

Changing weather patterns

Gradual decline in the revenue created through the Motor Fuel Tax

Revenue from the proposed 1% sales tax increase is estimated to return $3.5 million annually.

In order to have a successful road program, tax revenue will be dedicated to the following areas:

Roadway repairs and reconstruction

Paving materials

Curb

Gutter

ADA sidewalk ramps

Public Works staff wages

Contracted work related to road improvements

Utility improvements related to roadway repairs and reconstruction

Debt service for financing roadway repairs and reconstruction

If passed, the funding will address many local streets with reconstruction-contracted bid work and the City paving crew's in-house operations.

Three-fourths of the sales tax revenue will be distributed towards paving materials, contracted paving work, and public works wage increases.

A quarter of the funding will be put towards utility improvements for roadway repairs and reconstruction.

Right now, an estimated 60% of Freeport streets are in need of major roadway renovations and reconstruction efforts.

The sales tax increase will not impact the following sales:

Food to be eaten off-site from where it is sold

Prescription and non-prescription medications

Insulin and diabetic related resting materials (like syringes and needles)

Medical appliances

Vehicles

If approved on Monday night's City Council Meeting, Freeport will start getting funds from the increased sales tax in April 2024 for the 2024 road construction season.