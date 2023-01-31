Freeport City Council in search of next City Manager after Randy Bukas retirement announcement

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport City Council is in search of the next City Manager after Randy Bukas announced his June retirement.
Previously serving as Finance Director of the City of Freeport, he was appointed to the City Manager position in May 2020.
Bukas has worked in the government sector for the last 46 years, serving on the Illinois City/County Management Association (ILCMA) Board of Directors for six years and now serves as ILCMA President.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” says City Manager Randy Bukas. “Freeport is a great place to live and work.”
Before moving to Illinois, Bukas served as the President of the Ohio City/County Management Association and on the board of the Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management.
“Working alongside Manager Bukas for the last five years has been a pleasure. He has been very instrumental in moving Freeport in a positive direction,” adds Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller. “We will miss his insight and solution-oriented mindset. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”
The Freeport City Council is engaging in a nation-wide search for Freeport's next City Manager.
The Freeport City Manager tends to the day-to-day operations of City services like public works and community development.
To qualify for the position, the applicant must have at least five years of municipal management experience, a bachelor's degree in public administration, and a strong background in public sector revenue.