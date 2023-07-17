Freeport City Council approves purchase of an additional ambulance

FREEPORT, Il. — A new ambulance will be coming to Freeport after City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a second ambulance.

Currently the Freeport Fire Department has three Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS). Two of the ambulances are full time and were purchased in 2015, and 2016. The third ambulance is in reserve status and was purchased in 2003 making it over 20 years old. In 2022, 81% of the calls Freeport Fire responded to were EMS related calls.

Last year City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance after the fire department was awarded the "Assistance to Firefighter Grant". The grant covered 90% of the vehicle cost with the fire department fulfilling the remaining 10%.

According to the memo from Monday night's city council meeting, "FD Staff was directed to order one ambulance for the grant award, and one from the FD budget for a total of two (2) ambulances to be received. City Council took formal action to accept the grant and purchase one ambulance, but the second ambulance approval was overlooked."

The second ambulance had its chassis purchased but was not sent to an ambulance manufacture to be fully built. The first chassis bought in September of last year was sent to Iowa to be built after it was purchased through the AFG.

City Council approved the second ambulance to be fully purchased - through fire improvement funds budget - will have its chassis sent to be fully built into an ambulance to be used full time.

The Freeport Fire Department will have a total of three full time ambulances with two of those being the one approved Monday night and last year. The third will be one of the current ambulances in service with the other being put into reserve status.

The reason for three full time ambulances is the call volumes that the department saw which they cannot manage with just two ambulances. The Fire Department applied for a S.AF.E.R Grant to hire nine more firefighters through federal funding. Those nine firefighters will be managing the third ambulance and its service for the City of Freeport.