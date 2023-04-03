Freeport annual hydrant and water main flushing to start April 10

FREEPORT — The City of Freeport announces that an annual hydrant and water main flushing is scheduled for April 10 through 24.
Flushing will be done during the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
During the flushing process, area residents may experience rusty or cloudy-colored water.
While the water is safe, residents should run their bathtub water for five to 10 minutes before washing laundry to avoid staining of clothes.
If water discoloration persists at your location for more than 24 hours, city crews will re-flush the water mains that service your area.
If this happens, call the numbers below to leave your street address and flushing request:
From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Freeport Water & Sewer Dispatch at 815-235-8210
During evening hours: Freeport Water Plant at 815-233-0711