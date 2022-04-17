Freedom Church celebrates Easter with Sunday service and family fun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church held a community event with their services on Easter Sunday.
Dozens of people went to Freedom "A Church Without Walls" Sunday for Resurrection Sunday services and to have fun with the family afterwards.
The Easter Bunny was even on hand for the festivities, playing video games and handing out prizes, including bags of candy and Easter eggs.
Fr. Kevin McGinnis, Lead Pastor, says kids can learn a lot about the why Easter is celebrated all while making for an enjoyable experience.
"It reminds me of when I was a kid," McGinnis says. "It reminds me of the jelly beans and the Easter eggs and the speeches and everything, but the important factor is that Jesus died and that's why all these adults are here to teach the young people the real purpose and true reason for Easter.
Fr. McGinnis says he hopes that more kids continue to learn more about religion and creating fellowship with their community.