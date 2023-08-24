Free movie showing comes to Coronado Theater this Saturday

ROCKFORD — The Coronado Performing Arts Center is hosting "Kids Cinema Saturday" a free movie on Saturday, August 26th. The event is in partnership with Representative Maurice West and Friends of The Coronado.

"It harkens back to what we love to talk about, which is the history of the theater, because there were the kids matinee movies in here in the 40s, and 50s and so many memories were made here," the Executive Director of Friends At The Coronado , Beth Howard said.

"We would love to have an new tradition of movies here again, and so we've created the Kids Cinema Saturday. We hope to do it next year and the next year."

Disney's and Pixar's, "Turning Red" will be shown. Friends At The Coronado are hoping the event will unite the community, and give children something to do before the start of school in Rockford.

"We want them to know that this community values them, [we want them to say], "Hey, the city of Rockford and the Coronado put together a free movie for me, "Representative Maurice West said.

"They all know that this community values them and that's exactly what they need."

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 3 p.m.. The first 500 children to enter will receive a red beaded necklace and a bag of chips. Entertainment will also be there with a magician performing tricks prior to the movie. The event is free and will take place at 314 N Main St, Rockford, IL 61101.