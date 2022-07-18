Free food box pickup sponsored by Oak Street Health

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Oak Street Health host free Box Food Pick Up for anyone in need
Local health organizations teamed up Monday to provide free food and health resources to those in need.
Oak Street Health partnered with the Northern Illinois food bank to bring free, fresh produce to those in need at a box food pick up.
Dozens of cars lined up off 3915 East State Street in the Magna parking lot where U-W health also provided health and educational resources.
Volunteers and Oak Street Health Outreach team say they're happy to lend a helping hand.
"That's the most rewarding part about the job is to be able to actually help people the gratitude that I hear back from them in return for the things that we do is very rewarding,” said Jihad Abdus- Salaam, Oak Street Health Outreach Executive.
Oak street health and the northern Illinois food bank will be having more food box pickups as part of their screen and intervene program.