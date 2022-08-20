Free baby formula giveaway at Mama Palooza.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Oh Baby Mine Lactation and Doula Services help provide maternity care resources.
The baby formula shortage is easing for many, but it still isn't over. Oh, Baby Mine is stepping up to provide containers of free baby formula to those moms in need.
"We use gentiles and that formula, in particular, was super hard to find, for the first two months or so I breast-fed, "said Chelsea Whitlow
Whitlow continued to say,
“It just didn't work out for me and my situation. I wish it could've worked out a little bit longer just because I wouldn't have been as stressed out due to the formula being short and hard to find,” said Whitlow.
It's one of many things happening here at mama-palooza. Various vendors provided health care tips and informed women on where to find maternity care resources throughout the city of Rockford.
Mama Palooza strives to educate new moms on their options when it comes to breastfeeding and what's best for their children.
According to Lactation Specialist, Lisa Kehoe, new parents often have many questions about how much they should or shouldn’t be feeding their newborn babies.
"Maybe you decided not to breast-feed, or it didn't work out right and you didn't get help in time and now your formula feeding that's I support you 100% no matter what you choose this your life your baby and we have the formula here to give you,” said Kehoe.
Kehoe continued to say,
"Babies don't take very much I even brought my bead out and that is the size of a baby's tummy when they are first born so they only need 5 to 7 ML of anything in their tummy,” said Kehoe.
You can get more information on Oh Baby Mine and its resources by contacting Kehoe at 815-988-4292.