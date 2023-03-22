Free Baby Formula Giveaway at Local Baby Clothing Store

ROCKFORD -- In effort to address the baby formula shortage, a Rockford baby clothing retail store, 'Just Between Friends' is giving away free baby formula.
All of this is during the stores annual two-day sale from March 22-25th, that returned after almost 3 years.
This initiative and first-time partnership with distribution company, Mead Johnson, is helping families in the community by being a storing house for all formula. Tammy McDaniel, owner of Just Between Friends, says the unlimited deal for families is a way to help ease stress.
"They called me and said I have a surplus of formula we could use the space to help the community," McDaniel said.
"We know there has been a shortage, so we are wanting to help the mommy's and the daddies."
Packaging of formula include Enfamil, Gentle ease and Nutramigen...a popular food for babies often prescribed by doctors...all in your reach.
"The mommies that have already been shopping come in shocked and ask, "Oh, really, I can have more than one? so we make sure this issue is the least of their worries."
The sale end on March 25th and the store located at 4021 Morsay Drive closes every day at 7pm.