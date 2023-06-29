Fred VanVleet gearing up for start of NBA Free Agency

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Last week, Fred VanVleet spent some time in the 8-1-5 to host his block party and yearly summer camp, but he was also getting ready for the start of NBA Free Agency.
"It's priceless to be home and be able to have access to a gym 24/7, working out with my family, my brother," the 7 year Raptor said.
The Auburn Graduate is keeping his same calm demeanor as he gets ready to hit the open market.
"We'll see what the offers are when they come in and we'll make a decision," VanVleet said. "I don't really get too high or too low going into it. I'll celebrate when the ink is dry."
The All-Star declined his 22.8 million dollar option back in June.
"That's all this was, having the opportunity to opt out, which is why I signed the deal in the first place," VanVleet said. "I played well, became an All-Star, now it's time to reevaluate. We'll see where we're at and go from there."
VanVleet hasn't ruled out a return to Toronto. The guard has made a lifetime of memories with his first and only NBA team.
"I've got a lot of love and emotional attachment to Toronto," VanVleet said. "The franchise, the city treated me so well, but ultimately it's a business at the end of the day."
While he's getting ready for his 8th year in the league, the once undrafted free agent still has more to prove.
"I'm back in the lab, I'm hungry," VanVleet said. "I'm ready to get back out there next year. It's been a long journey so far, but I got more to prove. It's just the beginning for me."
NBA Free Agency begins at 5 P.M. on Friday.