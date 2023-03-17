Fred VanVleet Donates $36K to 6th annual college tour

ROCKFORD -- 30 students will have a chance to visit out of state colleges, thanks to a $36,000 dollar donation from the Fred VanVleet Foundation.
This year the council will host its 6th Annual 2023 Joseph E. Lowery College Tour, exposing students in Rockford to a diverse group of higher education institutions, like Alabama A&M University, Stillman College, Talladega College and Tuskegee University.
Joshua Patterson, President of the Wabongo Leadership Council, says this trip is designed to show students more possibilities outside of Rockford.
"All the students that go on a college tour might not necessarily want to go to college, but we want them to understand that is an option for them," he said.
"Not only is higher education an option, but there are institutions that are historically black colleges and universities that were founded and still exists, so we want them to understand that that is a thing, and it does exist."
CEO of the Fred VanVleet Family Foundation and Fred VanVleet's mother, Susan Danforth, says this is her first time donating to a cause like this one and gained knowledge through her friendship with Wabongo Council Members.
"After having had those conversations, I was like wow this is already happening in our community, let's do it, I want to help these kids."
Funds from VanVleet will go towards operational costs that make the tour possible and provide financial support for students.
While on the tour students will be divided into small groups matched with group coaches who are specifically assigned to them by their career pursuits.
The tour will take place on Monday, March 20-24 during RPS students spring break.