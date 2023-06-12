Fred VanVleet declines player option

ROCKFORD (WREX) - In the first major move of NBA Free Agency, Auburn graduate Fred VanVleet declined his player option. According to ESPN, VanVleet declined his $22.8 million option and will now become an unrestricted free agent in July.
It doesn't completely rule out a return to the Raptors, but now the 2019 NBA Champion becomes on of the most prominent free agent guards this offseason. In his last season with the Raptors, the former Auburn Knight averaged 19.3 points a game with a career high 7.2 assists.