 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred VanVleet and Family Provide One thousand turkeys for families in need.

  • Updated
  • 0
FVV

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the 6th annual Turkey Giveaway was held today at Auburn High School in Rockford.  

Rockford native and Toronto Raptors Point Guard Fred VanVleet and family  announced the annual event last week, where friends and family of the VanVleett's hand out turkeys and side dishes to Stateline families in need.

The event was bigger than ever this year, thanks to the Rockford Hard Rock Casino for providing an additional one thousand bags of side items with one thousand turkeys provided by the VanVleet Family. 

Fred VanVleet's mom Susan Danforth told 13 WREX that today truly speaks to her son's character, because their family knows firsthand what it's like not having much during the holiday season. "It's incredible it makes my heart happy, and it just shows another side of him and how kind and generous of a person he really is.” said Danforth.  

Fred VanVleet’s brother Darnell Vanvleet added, "For us, we came from nothing, we grew up in this community and we had friends who didn't have anything. By giving back to the this community it makes us feel so humbled."
 
Darnell Vanvleet reflected on years past telling us that they started this event out of the back of a U-Haul, to now getting sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and says that this is only the start of what they have in store for the Rockford community.
 
Those in line agree that this giveaway is helping so many in need.   

"Cause it's a whole lot of people homeless they don't have nothing they don't have money or nothing like that and he's doing a good deed he's doing what god what him to do and he's doing things that the whole community should do,” said Prophet Yusef, Event Attendee. 

The Fred VanVleet Family Foundation would like to thank the Hard Rock for their contributions to this year's giveaway.