Franklin Grove woman focused on capturing families forever moments

FRANKLIN GROVE (WREX) — A picture is worth a thousand words.
As cliché as it sounds, it's quite accurate.
So much can be shown and said in one photograph.
A single that can capture so much emotion.
It's why Dakota Dempsey loves her job as a family and wedding photographer.
"Photography is something I've always loved," Dempsey said.
"I asked for a camera two years ago. It was more for just family pictures at first. It just kind of developed into wanting a business out of it because I love it."
Dempsey left her job as a corrections officer to follow her passion.
Working out of her home in Franklin Grove, she spends quite a bit of time perfecting her pics, making sure every one tells the right emotional story, particularly when it comes to kids.
"They're so unpredictable and I love catching all the genuine moments that they have."
"It's just incredible. I love it. I just really focus on trying to make the session fun. "
As much fun as she has now, Dempsey's love for photography did not develop from a positive place.
It began as more of a coping mechanism.
Dempsey grew up as a child of divorce, living with her mother who was working to live with Chiari Malformation.
It's a condition where her brain would slip back into her spinal cord.
"I was only 18 months old when that happened. She was sitting at the kitchen table with my grandma having a cup of coffee and she just collapsed."
"It was terrifying. I was always told growing up that she could trip and fall and die."
Dempsey's mom went through five brain surgeries for her condition.
It was a difficult time that drew Dempsey to photographer and made her learn how important it is to cherish good times while they last.
"It was hard, definitely hard but that's kind of what led me to photography to have those forever moments."
It's that mentality that grew into a business focused on family and capturing the important moments in life.
"When I do get those amazing shots, it makes everything so worth it."
