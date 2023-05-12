Franklin Grove man arrested for child pornography, taken to Lee County jail

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 34-year-old Franklin Grove resident Christopher Florence on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 felony.)
On Thursday, DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the held of the Franklin Grove Police Department, held a consensual interview at a home in the 100 block of North Sycamore Street in Franklin Grove following an investigation into child pornography.
Evidence gathered at the scene led to Florence's arrest.
Florence was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/
To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .