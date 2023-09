ROCKFORD, Ill. — Four vehicles crashed into one another in a construction zone on eastbound U.S. Route 20 at 11th Street in Rockford Friday.

At around 4:25 P.M., police responded to the incident; authorities report no current injuries.

The eastbound lanes are currently shut down for the crash investigation and clean up.

No other details are available at this time. Stay with 13 WREX for the latest on this developing story.