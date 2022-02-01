Four stores moving forward and showing Rockford pride after weekend vandalism

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four stores were vandalized over the weekend in Rockford with two of them reporting theft. The victims say the crime spree is a minor hiccup to business but a local leader says otherwise.
Imagine walking up to your place of work and seeing glass shards and hard work in shambles. It's a tough situation to bounce back from. Zavius Jewelers, two other jewelry stores and one retail gift-shop are dong just that.
"I never thought I would see that but right now I am seeing that. More damage, people destroying private property for no reason," said Zavius Jewelers Owner and Founder Luis Pavez.
"There's no excuse for theft. There's no excuse for vandalism," exclaimed Alderman Timothy Durkee, 1st Ward.
Pavez was shocked to see someone smash their way into a place he's built for the Rockford community for the last 30 years. He says he and his wife picked the shattered glass and replaced the doors and now it's back to business as usual.
"Invite the people to feel comfortable and safe. It's not violence. It's nothing bad. It's just one isolated case that we have become a victim to," explained Pavez. "Let's move forward and see what our future will bring to us,"
Pavez flipped an ugly situation on its head by displaying the rock the suspect used to break in. He says it sits as a symbol reminding customers of how Rockford still remains a safe and friendly place.
Durkee doesn't see criminal behavior in the 1st ward as a small bump in the road.
"I don't excuse even what someone would say is a minor in a sense crime. These are business people. They put their assets at risk and they want to do something productive for the community and then someone comes by and disrupts their business, steals stuff from them. There's no excuse for that. I don't care who you are," said Durkee.
He says these business owners are resilient and he admires how they step over hurdles and continue to offer their services.
"They should be supported and I think that people should take a note that if you see something, say something," said Durkee as his message to the community.
Bouncing back, taking pride in the City of Rockford and having confidence police will deliver justice.
The other stores impacted are Gruno's Diamonds, Jewelry by Christopher and Porch Incorporated. If you have information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.