Four steps in keeping you safe amid severe weather

With 'Severe Weather Preparedness Week' landing the first week of March, it is important to keep you and your family prepared for potentially deadly severe weather and tornados. The National Weather Service, Chicago Office, recently shared crucial tips, utilizing safety while on the road.
Four steps include, plan, practice, monitor and act.
Step number one, plan. Planning for different routes you commonly take to and from school, work, home, and other commonly visited places. While noticing familiar routes, find a safe place such as a building or shelter along that route that you know you can utilize in the event of severe weather.
"In terms of vehicles, you really kind of have to think about where you're going to be at the time of the greatest risk of hazardous weather," Morning Coordination Meteorologist for Chicago NSW, Mike Bardou said.
Step number two, practice. Along with your family, practice ensuring that the specific shelter that is along your route is accessible.
"You have to think about these things, and practice; maybe check out those routes and make sure they are accessible," Bardou said.
Step three, perhaps the most crucial, monitor. Monitor for weather alerts or warnings. Having a weather alert radio in your car or home can be beneficial.
"The idea is to not get yourself into a vulnerable situation in the first place. So as any given day comes about, and there's a severe weather threats that is discussed. Be aware of that threat, think about what the details are, in terms of when is the greatest potential for severe weather," Bardou said.
"What will you be doing? Or where do you think you'll be at that time? And are there things that you could do to maybe modify your plan?"
Step four, act. Act should be a last resort. If you are in the direct path of a tornado, try to go in a different path. If you absolutely cannot leave a tornado's path, exit your vehicle immedietely to a nearby building at the lowest level with no windows. If a building is not accessible, utilizing a depression or ditch would be a last resort.
Staying in your vehicle is not a safe option.
"You want to avoid places like overpasses," Bardou said.
That is a myth we have been fighting now for several decades now, don't go under those. Wind and damage can get channeled through there, and many people can be killed or injured by going to underpasses or overpasses, however way you want to think about them."