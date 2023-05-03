Four Rockford women charged after fight breaks out at school bus stop

ROCKFORD — Four Rockford women face felony charges after a fight broke out at a school bus stop.
On Tuesday, May 2 around 8:00 a.m., Rockford Police responded to the Rockford Ridge Apartment complex (formerly Concord Commons) for reports of a fight between four woman near a school bus stop.
Once officer arrived, they learned that as four women were dropping their children off at the bus stop, a verbal argument occurred.
At some point, the verbal arguing escalated and all four women begin to physically fight.
During the fight, one of the women stabbed another, causing serious injury. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Shatay Barney, 29, Rockford
Aggravated Battery w/ Deadly Weapon
Felony Mob Action
Andriana Carothers, 26, Rockford
Felony Mob Action
Ashlee Morris, 26, Rockford
Felony Mob Action
Lanora Fields, 28, Rockford
Felony Mob Action
If you have any information regarding this incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).