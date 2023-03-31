 Skip to main content
Four Rockford Teens Charged With Armed Robbery

By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD -- Four Rockford teenagers have been charged with armed robbery after an incident during an online sales exchange. 

Yesterday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. Rockford Police Officers responded to a house in the 1500 block of Kerstin Court for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. 

According to a news release from the Rockford Police Department, two victims of the armed robbery were attempting to sell items after at a meet-up with online buyers. 

The victims and four teenagers met at a home and began to struggle over the items. 

After attempting to steal the items, one of the suspects, a 15 year old male, fired a handgun at the victim. One of the victims was a concealed carry holder who fired his own handgun back at the the suspects. 

No one was hit by the gunfire. 

The suspects drove away from the scene but were stopped a short time later by police officers who eventually recovered a handgun that was stolen from Genoa, Illinois. 

