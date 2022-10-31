Four Rockford teens arrested after shooting at duplex with stolen guns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Rockford teens are arrested after being found in a basement following a shooting at a duplex with stolen guns.
At approximately 4:35 a.m. on October 28, Rockford Police responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings and a duplex that was struck multiple times.
Officers located four juvenile males hiding in the shared basement of the residences.
Officers also found numerous handguns that were reported stolen out of Rockford and Janesville, Wisconsin.
All four were taken into custody and lodged in Juvenile Detention.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
No Valid FOID
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
No Valid FOID
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
No Valid FOID
Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford
No Valid FOID
Possession of a Stolen Firearm