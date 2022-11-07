 Skip to main content
Four Rockford teenagers arrested with stolen car, handgun

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Rockford teenagers were arrested after being found in a stolen car with a loaded handgun.

Around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, Rockford Police officers saw a stolen car at a Mobil Gas station located at 7250 East State Street.

Officers watch the car drive eastbound towards Bell School Road where it later crashed.

All four teenage occupants tried to run away after the crash, but were arrested.

Officers found a loaded handgun inside the car.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Resisting Arrest

Various Traffic Offenses

Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford

Criminal Trespass to Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

