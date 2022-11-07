Four Rockford teenagers arrested with stolen car, handgun

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Rockford teenagers were arrested after being found in a stolen car with a loaded handgun.
Around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, Rockford Police officers saw a stolen car at a Mobil Gas station located at 7250 East State Street.
Officers watch the car drive eastbound towards Bell School Road where it later crashed.
All four teenage occupants tried to run away after the crash, but were arrested.
Officers found a loaded handgun inside the car.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 16, Rockford
Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Resisting Arrest
Various Traffic Offenses
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
Resisting Arrest
Juvenile Female, 14, Rockford
Criminal Trespass to Vehicle
Resisting Arrest