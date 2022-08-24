 Skip to main content
Four people shot near Schurz High School in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

CHICAGO — Chicago Fire officials report that at least four people were shot near a Northwest Side high school on Wednesday afternoon.

The school, Schurz High, is located near the intersection of Milwaukee and Addison streets in the Irving Park neighborhood. 

WMAQ-TV was told that at least two victims were taken from the scene in serious-to-critical condition, another victim in fair-to-serious condition, and a fourth taken to the hospital in good-to-fair condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

