Four people fatally shot in unincorporated Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — McHenry County Coroner, Dr. Michael Rain, reports that his office was called on August 9 at 3:56 a.m. to investigate a shooting with casualties.

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

When Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found three dead women, and a man and woman who were both seriously injured.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department transported one family member, who was the caller, with serious injuries to a local area hospital.

The caller's health status is currently unknown.

The four fatalities were all residents of the Crystal Lake address, including:

Jean Song, 44

Lauren Smith-Song, 32

Chang Song, 73

Yuna Song, 49

Autopsies were performed on August 10, but results have not yet been released to the public.

The Coroner's Office is continuing to work with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team during the investigation into the incident.

The scene is secure and this was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.