Four destinations Rockford's airport hopes to have available for you in 2024

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chicago-Rockford International Airport is known mostly as a cargo hub, but 2022 saw encouraging signs for passenger service out of the airport.
More than 240,000 people flew out of RFD in 2022, which nearly eclipsed the numbers set pre-pandemic in 2019.
Leaders at the airport say the numbers are especially exciting since travelers had fewer options to choose from in 2022 compared to 2019, but that may be changing.
Zack Oakley, the Deputy Director of Operation and Planning for the airport, says RFD is actively trying to get more destinations added.
"We're pursuing destinations that have been asked for, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Denver, those are things that when we talk to the airlines, those are things that we want to pursue as well," Oakley said. "It just helps us reiterate the performance of the Rockford market when we have those conversations."
It could take another year to get any of those destinations booked though as Oakley says it takes a lot of planning to finalize new destinations.
Oakley added that Allegiant could be the carrier to pick up those destinations, but said it's possible more airlines could be attracted to RFD considering how full most of the flights were throughout 2022.
RFD also broke another record for cargo delivery, beating 2021 by 1%.