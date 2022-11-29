Four animals killed, Rockford couple homeless following early morning house fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Firefighters rushed to a home on Arlington Avenue early Tuesday morning before 5:00 a.m.
When crews arrived they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the home's front window.
Two people were inside the home when the fire started, they were able to escape without being injured.
The family dog also managed to escape the fire without injury but unfortunately four other animals did not survive.
Twenty five firefighter were on scene battling the fire, bringing it under control within 20 minutes.
Fire officials estimate $100,000 in damage to the home.
The Rockford Fire Department would like to remind the community to ensure every room in your home has a working smoke detector and to practice exit drills to ensure safety.