Forward for Fun returning for 2023

ROCKFORD — The Forward for Fun Initiative is coming back for its 2nd year.
This event started last year as a way to bring residents together following the pandemic. It created new events while supporting local businesses.
Some of these events included the Rockford Boxing Classic,a parade in the 11th Ward, and music and movie events held at Lino's Restaurant.
A Rockford City Administrator told WREX what made the events so successful.
"The events. Certainly give all the kudos to the event organizers who put forth dozens of events and gatherings throughout the city of Rockford in 2022," Todd Cagnoni said. "I think it just goes a lot showing all of us that we're social people. We wanted to get back out into the public."
The 14th Ward Alderman, Mark Bonne, gave a reason why last year's event was a success.
"It was popular also because it brought events into neighborhoods that don't always have special events and in all corners of the city because there was something in all 14 Wards," Bonne said.
Each ward will receive an allocation of money to host their event or series. Applications for this year's Forward for Fun are not yet open.