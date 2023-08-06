"Forward For Fun" initiative announces event in 14th Ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. — 14th ward Alderman Mark Bonne announced Sunday afternoon a "Ferragosto" celebration that is a part of the "Forward For Fun" initiative, a program started to bring people back together after the COVID-19 pandemic.
On August 26, Lino's Restaurant and Alderman Bonne will present a one-day music fest benefitting six local non-profits and celebrating the Italian holiday "Ferragosto."
It originates from Feriae Augusti, the festival of emperor Augustus, who made the 1st of August a day of rest after weeks of hard work on the agricultural sector.
The festivities for Ferragosto usually begin on the 15 of August and last till the end of the month.
"These non-profit's are either headquartered here in the 14th ward or they are city wide or regionally important non-profits but they're Rockford institutions, like the Rockford peaches, the Coronado Theatre, and so I like the way that this event ties all of that together," Bonne said.
Anything you buy at the fest such as food and drinks from Lino's will go right back into the six non-profits. The event will feature two different stages with 3 live bands and performances throughout the 6 hour day. There will also be various raffles and games.
The event will take place in the back of Lino's Restaurant. They are celebrating 51 years serving Rockford.