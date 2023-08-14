Forreston looking to build off late post-season run

FORRESTON (WREX) - The Forreston Cardinals are coming off a strong 2022 season that ended just one win away from a trip to the State Finals. It was a bit of a different path to the State Semifinals, the Cardinals went just 5-4 throughout the regular season before the deep playoff push.

The depth of the NUIC shows both why their record wasn't as strong as they'd like and how they made it so far. The NUIC made up the entire final four in the 1A State Quarterfinals. The Cardinals knocked out Dakota before losing to Lena-Winslow in the semi-finals.

Last year's run gives the Cardinals a strong foundation for this upcoming season under third year head coach Keynon Janicke.

"We're trying to build on it," Janicke said. "We'd like to be a little better than 5-4 this season, but it's Lena's conference until they give it up or someone knocks them off. We have pretty high expectations here and we're ready to do the same thing as last year and possibly a little more."

This year's senior class for Forreston is preaching hard work ahead of another season in a tough conference.

"It's all about hard work," senior Andrew Wells said. "We put that in in the weight room and on the field."

"Sort of a weird record last year, but I think this year we'll really show what we got," senior Owen Mulder said. "We just have to work harder than everyone at the end of the day."

The Cardinals open up their season at home against Fulton.