Forreston graduates Katie and Kara Erdmann preparing for another season in Division I Volleyball

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Katie and Kara Erdmann were both a force for Forreston Volleyball over the years. The two standout players are getting ready for another season in Division I.

Kara Erdmann is gearing up for her sophomore season at UW Milwaukee.

"Experience is what I'll be taking into my next year," Kara Erdmann said. "Just building on that until I'm a senior."

Catching Up at City Market - Katie and Kara Erdmann Throughout the summer, we'll be catching up with athletes from around the area at Rockford City Market.

After two years at Southern Miss and two more at Florida Tech in the following years, Katie Erdmann is transferring to NIU for her final season of college volleyball.

"They have such a winning mindset," Katie Erdmann said. "Supplemented by humility, that is so hard to come by in the coaching world. That, in combination with being close to home, is ultimately what drove me to DeKalb."

Athlete of the Week - Kara Erdmann No matter how things are going when she's pitching, Forreston's Kara Erdmann makes sure to stay even-keeled for her team.

Now the two sisters will support each other from afar at the courts of UW-Milwaukee and NIU.

"Katie has always been someone I looked up to," younger sister Kara Erdmann said. "There's still a lot of takeaways that I can gain from her, she's definitely made me a better player."

Athlete of the Week – Katie Erdmann Forreston senior volleyball player Katie Erdmann is our WREX Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rock Valley College.

"I always take pride in the way that she performs," older sister Katie Erdmann said. "I respect her as much as an athlete as I hope that she respects me. I look up to her as much as I hope she looks up to me."