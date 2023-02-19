Former Stephenson County Sheriff Samuel Volkert dies at 71

DIXON, Ill. — Longtime former Stephenson County Sheriff Samuel J. Volkert has died at the age of 71.
According to a statement from Volkert's family, he died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer and kidney disease.
Volkert began his career in law enforcement as a deputy for the Village of Pecatonica, the town in which he grew up. He would later become a correctional officer at the Stephenson County Jail.
He continued up the ranks within the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, from deputy, to detective, and to sergeant. In 1986, Volkert was elected Stephenson County Sheriff, a position he would hold for three terms until 1998.
His son, Nicholas, says, "his family, friends, and community will miss him dearly."
A memorial service for Volkert will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica on March 4.
His family asks any memorials to Volkert be made to St. John Lutheran Church and the Pecatonica High School Band.
