Former state senate candidate Eli Nicolosi arrested for attacking, biting wife's boyfriend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Former state senate candidate and Winnebago County Republican Committee Chair Eli Nicolosi is arrested for several charges he allegedly committed on Sunday.
Nicolosi allegedly went to his wife's house who had an order of protection against him.
The police report says Nicolosi's wife called 911 while Eli attacked her boyfriend at the door.
The report says the boyfriend had a black eye, ripped ear lobe, and bite mark on his back.
The officer who arrested Nicolosi observed blood on Nicolosi's hands when he was handcuffed.
Nicolosi is charged with aggravated battery, home invasion, and violating an order of protection.
Read the full police report here: