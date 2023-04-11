Former Roscoe Police Chief has station headquarters renamed in her honor

ROSCOE — It is an end of an era in Roscoe after Police Chief Jamie Evans retired last week. Now her name will be a part of the Roscoe community for generations to come.
Chief Evans was an advocate for modernizing the police department when she took over the leadership role in 2008. She oversaw the construction of the new station that was built in 2018. Now, her name can be seen on that building.
The Village of Roscoe had a special board meeting to dedicate the building as the "Jamie-Ray Evans Public Safety Building."
"I was amazed and humbled and it is surreal I really cannot believe it," said Chief Evans. "I'm gonna drive by it tonight probably and see it lit up and it's just unbelievable."
After Chief Evans retired Deputy Police Chief Sam Hawley was sworn in April 4, as the new chief. Even after retirement, Evans says law enforcement will always be a part of her life.
"I think that law enforcement is always going to stay a part of my life and I think the Village of Roscoe is always going to be a part of my life," said Evans. "I will always hold a special place in my heart for this place."