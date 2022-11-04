Former Rockford man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for falsified tax documents

ROCKFORD — A former Rockford resident has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $434,314 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and $80,647 to the Illinois Department of Revenue in restitution for tax fraud.
35-year-old Kinderhook resident Michael Mendoza pleaded guilty this year to making a false claim to the IRS.
Mendoza admitted in a plea agreement that on February 3, 2014, he prepared and electronically filed with the Internal Revenue Service a 2014 Internal Revenue Service Form 1040 in which he claimed a refund of $79,320.
The Form 1040 included two fabricated W-2 forms that claimed earnings on behalf of himself and a relative joint filer.
On July 1, 2015. the IRS electronically deposited the refund of $79,320 into a bank account owned by Mendoza.
As part of his plea agreement, Mendoza also admitted that between 2009 and 2015, he made more false claims to the IRS and the State of Illinois looking for tax refunds to which he and his two relatives were not entitled.
Based upon the false and fraudulent claims for refund, the IRS gave out additional refunds totaling an additional $354,530 and the Illinois Department of Revenue issuing refunds totaling $80,647.
To support his claims for refunds, Mendoza made up at least 48 false W-2 and W-2C forms in the names of himself and two relatives claiming that wages had been paid to them.
The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Justin Campbell, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division in Chicago.