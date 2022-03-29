Former restaurant owner says food industry still struggling with lack of workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two-months ago in Jan. former owner of Baci's Kitchen, Nikko Castrogiovanni was stressed going into the final days of his restaurant.
But as of late, he's a healthier individual, staying busy working shifts at local restaurants.
He says staffing still remains a huge problem for many owners.
On Monday, Castrogiovanni paid a visit to his once active restaurant.
Many emotions went through his mind and soul as he looked through its windows.
"It's sad," said Castrogiovanni. "Putting a little over five-years of your life into it."
Remembering the endless amount of sweat and tears he invested.
"Did I want to make that decision?," said Castrogiovanni. "No. It's emotional."
Castrogiovanni closed Baci's Kitchen due to rising costs and employees leaving in droves.
"I'm feeling what the rest of the community is feeling," said Castrogiovanni.
Although he may not run Baci's anymore, Castrogiovanni has stayed busy as a cook at local bars and restaurants, but says the lack of cooks in the industry is still a cause for concern.
"That's the number one thing," said Castrogiovanni.
In Winnebago County, unemployment numbers remain some of the highest in Illinois. According to Illinois Department of Employment Security, 8.5 percent of the population is unemployed. That's almost three percent higher than the state average.
And restaurant owners are feeling the heat.
"Now owners and managers are getting so wrapped up in being one of the employees now that they're falling behind on other stuff," said Castrogiovanni.
But Castrogiovanni proposes a solution to his fellow restaurant owners. And it's something he wised he did before closing Baci's in Feb.
"I suggest just close your restaurant, take a couple days off, and rejuvenate," said Castrogiovanni. "I've taken this time to get myself back mentally and physically. And honestly, I wish I did that when I was open and maybe I would not be closing."
Sometimes taking a step back to go multiple forward.
Castrogiovanni says he's willing to re-open Baci's Kitchen sometime down the road only if the economy improves.