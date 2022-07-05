Former preschool teacher identified as a victim of July Fourth parade shooting

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon into this
evening. The more intense storms could produce extremely
heavy rainfall, which could result in isolated rainfall
totals in excess of 3 inches in less than 2 hours.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Former preschool teacher identified as a victim of July Fourth parade shooting

A former preschool teacher and a beloved grandfather are among the victims of a deadly July Fourth parade shooting

Jacki Sundheim has been identified by her synagogue as one of the six people killed in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

 North Shore Congregation Israel

What was supposed to be a day of national celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear when a gunman killed six people and injured dozens of others at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Now, yet another community in America is processing their grief as they mourn the loss of family and friends after a suspected shooter used a "high-powered rifle" in an attack that appeared to be "random" and "intentional," police said.

Authorities believe the shooter, who was apprehended following a manhunt Monday, climbed onto a rooftop of a business and opened fire on the parade about 20 minutes after it started.

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medical director of the NorthShore University Health System.

The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old, and four or five were children, Temple said. He said 19 of the 25 gunshot victims were treated and have been discharged. There were gunshot wounds to extremities as well as more central parts of bodies, he added.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, has been identified by her synagogue as one of the six people killed in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe said in a statement Sundheim was a lifelong congregant and a member of the staff, having been a preschool teacher and events coordinator.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the statement said. "We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki's soul will be bound up in the shelter of God's wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amidst this boundless grief."

CNN will continue to update this story as we learn more about the lives lost.

