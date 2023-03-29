Former Pecatonica Village President Bill Smull kicked out of American Legion for misuse of funds

PECATONICA — Former Pecatonica Village President Bill Smull has officially been kicked out of the American Legion for misuse of funds.
Smull resigned on October 27, 2022 as Pecatonica's Village President citing heath reasons.
Soon after, American Legion Post 197 Captain Joe Musso told 13 Investigates he reported Smull to American Legion leadership and The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for misuse of funds.
Musso now tells 13 Investigates that American Legion leadership officially voted to kick Smull out of the legion for his misuse of funds.
The decision is another chapter in a complicated financial history for Smull.
Federal court records show Smull and his wife filed for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy in 2001 and 2014. Both times companies were trying to claim more than $100,000 from Smull and his wife.
Smull has several other records with the Winnebago County Circuit Court including multiple small claims cases between 2000 and 2011.
Most recently, Smull applied for a PPP loan in 2021. Federal records show Smull got $19,790 for payroll purposes and that the company has one employee. Records also show the loan has not been fully repaid.
Tom Heister and Greg Hachmeister are running to finish the last two years of Smull's term.