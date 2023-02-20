Former local politician remembers former president, Jimmy Carter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Michael Rotello, former delegate for Jimmy Carter and alderman for the City of Rockford, remembers former president Jimmy Carter, after supporting him on the campaign trail for several years.
"It was an honor for me to be involved in his campaign, and to do the things I was able to do by going to two conventions," Rotello said.
At the age of 22, Rotello met former president Carter.
"I'm in a reception line and he goes, "Hi Mike", and I'm like, "Hi Mr. President." It's strange because its not the kind of thing you're used to," Rotello said.
Collecting thousands of campaign buttons since he was a young boy, with hundreds from his collection, being from Jimmy Carter's campaign. While Carter was campaigning in different cities, he developed a close bond with supporters.
Rotello was invited to two events at the white house, including Carter's presidential inauguration, which is something he never expected.
"There aren't too many presidents that would do that, unless you're way up there," Rotello said.
"I was just this kid from Rockford."
He remembers him as someone close to the community.
"He was a good man as president, he was a good man in his post presidency, still a good man," Rotello said.
"When he does leave, he'll be remembered as a good and decent man."